Roundup: Shakira, Jimmy Butler Go on Date; Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon; Lionel Messi Introduced at Inter Miami
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon ... Over 1,000 flights were canceled this weekend ... Extreme weather strikes all over U.S. ... Alaska hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake ... United reaches labor deal with pilots ... Minefields continue to slow Ukrainian advance ... Markets appear confident Fed can do a soft landing ... Shakira and Jimmy Butler went on a date ... "Mission: Impossible 7" won the box office with $80 million ... First look at "The Golden Bachelor" ... DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Titans ... Mexico beat Panama to win the Gold Cup ... Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami ... The Suns added Bol Bol ...
Highlights from Carlos Alcaraz's win over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final.
Watch Lionel Messi get introduced at Inter Miami.
Neal Brennan and Seth Meyers decide on the greatest joke writer of all-time.
Conan O'Brien wants to return to Comic-Con.
DA details how suspect in Gilgo Beach killings was tracked down.
Cake -- "The Distance"