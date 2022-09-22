Roundup: Shakira Opens Up on Gerard Pique Split; Fed Hikes Interest Rate; Emmanuel Sanders Joins NFL Network
Fed hikes interest rates 0.75 percent ... 11th Circuit Court says DOJ probe of Mar-a-Lago documents can continue ... New York attorney general sues Trump, his children and their company for large-scale fraud ... Joe Biden denounces Russia at U.N. ... Stocks rose during volatile trading session ... HBO sets new episode of Adnan Syed docuseries ... Maren Morris doesn't "feel comfortable" going to CMA Awards ... Shakira opens up about Gerard Pique split ... Robert Sarver plans to sell Suns, Mercury ... NFL upholds Mike Evans' one-game suspension ... Emmanuel Sanders is joining NFL Network ... Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension ... Lonzo Ball underwent knee surgery ... Lamar Jackson's elbow could be an issue ...
Highlights from the Yankees hammering the Pirates 14-2 Wednesday night.
Trailer for Disney's Strange World released.
Saraya (Paige from WWE) has arrived in AEW.
Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion.
