Roundup: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers Are Non-Traditional; Joe Manchin Is a No; Spider-Man Made $253 Million
Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better plan ... White House blasts Manchin's "no" vote ... Philippines typhoon death toll tops 140 ... Elizabeth Warren has COVID ... Kids are drifting away from sports ... Health officials raise alarm on omicron variant ... Worldwide supply-chain mess continues ... A review of Paramount+'s "1883" ... "Spider-Man: No Way Home" crushed the box office with $253 million ... Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' non-traditional relationship ... Bills snapped back with win over the Panthers ... Steelers stay alive with win over Titans ... Lions upset the Cardinals 30-12 ... Nets' next two games postponed ... Washington Mystics won the WNBA draft lottery ... T.J. Watt's Christmas movie cleats were amazing ...
The best sketch from Paul Rudd's unconventional SNL episode:
Um...
Jeff Goldblum breaks down his most iconic characters:
Goldfinger -- "Get What I Need"