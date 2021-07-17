The Big Lead
Roundup: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers Hid Engagement; Damian Lillard Denies Trade Request; Rent Costs Rising

Ryan Phillips
Jul 17, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation ... CDC warns of pandemic of the unvaccinated ... Rents are rising across the U.S. ... The Dow dropped on Friday snapping three-week winning streak ... Federal judge rules DACA unlawful ... European floods leave 120 dead ... Massive heatwave returns to northwestern U.S. ... Space Jam: A New Legacy" review is in ... Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers hid engagement for months ... Updated leaderboard for The Open Championship ... Padres dropped 24 runs on the Nationals ... Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois ... Benches clear in Mets, Pirates game ... Wizards set to hire Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach ... Damian Lillard denies he wants a trade ... Brooks Koepka trolled Bryson DeChambeau again ... Lewis Hamilton took pole for first F1 sprint qualifying race ...

Damian Lillard wants a title, can Portland deliver? [Sports Illustrated]

How all 30 teams faired in the 2021 MLB Draft [ESPN]

Ranking MLB trade candidates ahead of the deadline [CBS Sports]

Jeff Bezos has picked an unusual space crew [The Atlantic]

David Harbour crushed the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:

Highlights from the bonkers Padres-Nationals game that featured 32 runs:

Video of the Mets-Pirates scuffle from Friday night:

Def Leppard -- "Photograph"

Bonus music for your Saturday: Stone Temple Pilots -- "Between the Lines"

