Shailene Woodley Confirms She's Engaged to Aaron Rodgers
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23, 2021, 3:12 AM EST
Shailene Woodley has finally confirmed the rumors, she and Aaron Rodgers are engaged.
Several weeks ago speculation was rampant that Rodgers and Woodley were dating. Then while accepting his NFL MVP Award at the NFL Honors ceremony, the Green Bay Packers quarterback thanked his fiancée. That launched the Internet into scramble mode, with everyone speculating that Rodgers was referring to Woodley.
On Monday night, Woodley put the rumors to rest during an appearance on The Tonight Show. She confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that she and Rodgers are engaged.
The segment is below:
Woodley claims the pair have been engaged for a while and it's not new to them, which is certainly news. According to an interview, she was single as recently as April of 2020, so this seems like it must have been a whirlwind romance. The pair reportedly got together during the second half of 2020.
She said she has yet to go to one of his games yet and has never been a big sports fan. We'll see if that changes after she gets a taste of what life is like in Green Bay.