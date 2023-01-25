Roundup: Shailene Woodley Discusses Aaron Rodgers Breakup; DOJ Sues Google; Scott Rolen Elected to Hall of Fame
Classified documents found at Mike Pence's house ... 2023 Oscar nominations are out ... Washington Post begins layoffs ... U.S. has had 30 mass shootings in just 24 days this year ... Panic! At The Disco is breaking up ... Dow rose on Tuesday ... Damage from a Houston tornado is "catastrophic" ... Justice Department sues Google over online ad business ... Shailene Woodley opens up about Aaron Rodgers relationship ... Top Ukrainian officials ousted in anti-corruption sweep ... MLB investigating Mike Clevinger after domestic violence allegations ... Georgetown finally won a Big East game ... NFC Championship Game tickets are crazy expensive ... Scott Rolen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame ... Tennessee extended Josh Heupel through 2029 ... Zion Williamson is out at least two more weeks ...
