Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Watched Trevor Lawrence Throw Four Interceptions in the Dark

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars / Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyImages
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a nightmare first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Wild Card round. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions (one short of a Nathan Peterman) and the Chargers took a 27-0 lead before the Jags scored a late touchdown before the half. At one point NBC decided to show Jaguars owner Shahid Khan who was straight up not having a good time.

Just a billionaire sitting in the dark watching some football. We've all been there. Minus the billionaire part.

Look, nobody in Jacksonville was having a good time tonight before Lawrence finally connected Even Engram for a touchdown. And even then, the home team was down 20 at halftime.

