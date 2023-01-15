Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Watched Trevor Lawrence Throw Four Interceptions in the Dark
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a nightmare first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Wild Card round. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions (one short of a Nathan Peterman) and the Chargers took a 27-0 lead before the Jags scored a late touchdown before the half. At one point NBC decided to show Jaguars owner Shahid Khan who was straight up not having a good time.
Just a billionaire sitting in the dark watching some football. We've all been there. Minus the billionaire part.
Look, nobody in Jacksonville was having a good time tonight before Lawrence finally connected Even Engram for a touchdown. And even then, the home team was down 20 at halftime.