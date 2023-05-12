The Big Lead

Seth Rollins, Chicago Bears Crush it With 'The Bear' Schedule Release

By Ryan Phillips

The Chicago Bears officially win the yearly NFL schedule release party. The club went with a well-produced video in which the schedule dates and teams are revealed as if in an episode of The Bear. Get it? A number of cameos and a whole lot of WWE superstar Seth Rollins help carry it over the edge.

Here's the video:

That's just so well done. The Bear obviously centers on an Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago and, you know, has the word "bear" in the title. This video was a perfect marriage.

We got a cameo from Annie Agar, and Rollins fully embracing his inner Carmy Berzatto. Comedian Dyon Brooks played a nice supporting role as well. The players as the "chefs" in the back rounded it out well and they all hit their marks. This was a 10/10 for me and easily the best schedule release we saw this year.

