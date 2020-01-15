Seth Greenberg: Ja Morant is the Patrick Mahomes of the NBA
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 15 2020
Ja Morant had an immaculate game on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies rookie point guard scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting, handed out 8 assists and turned the ball over just twice in a Memphis win over the Houston Rockets. The Grizzlies are currently in the 8th spot in the Western Conference playoff picture and blowing away even the most optimistic expectations for their squad.
ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg was on Get Up this morning and compared Morant to Patrick Mahomes.
It really is a great comparison as Greenberg lays it out. There is the obvious point guard / quarterback parallels, but both Morant and Mahomes have an innate, unteachable feel for the game. They throw unique passes accurately and just look more creative than most of the other guys who are playing the same positions. Both are appointment television. Tough to argue with Greenberg here.