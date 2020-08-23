Seth Curry Challenged Paul George's Manhood With Some Pointed Trash Talk
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 23 2020
Seth Curry had a big game on Sunday as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Curry had 15 points, hitting 6-of-9 shots from the floor. He also had a great finish at the rim against Paul George that led to some great trash talk.
Curry finished a layup while being fouled and immediately pointed at George and said, "bitch ass."
Check it out:
Another look:
It's worth remembering the following:
Curry married Rivers' daughter, Callie. So he's connected to all that mess.
That's just taking the manhood right out of George, who had a rough game, going 3-of-14 from the floor and scoring just nine points.
The Mavericks are a really fun team and with Sunday's win they evened their series against the heavily-favored Clippers at 2-2. Game 5 should be a blast.