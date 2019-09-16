Seth Curry Married Callie Rivers in Malibu Over The Weekend By Stephen Douglas | Sep 16 2019

The NBA offseason took an unexpected twist this weekend as a member of the Dallas Mavericks married the daughter of the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, forever linking the two franchises. Seth Curry married Doc Rivers' daughter, Callie Rivers, in Malibu on Saturday. Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Dell Curry, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers were also in attendance.

Even without seeing an official seating chart, it's probably safe to say no one from the New York Knicks was invited.