Seth Curry Has to Work For His Father-In-Law Now
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 19, 2020, 12:10 AM EST
Seth Curry has pretty much slid under the radar during his NBA career, thanks to being the less-famous, younger brother of Stephen Curry. He's quietly had a few solid NBA seasons and has made good money without making waves. That's all about to end as at least one pair of eyes will be on him constantly.
The Dallas Mavericks traded Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night where he'll be playing for the team's new head coach Doc Rivers. On the surface that sounds pretty great, until you realize Rivers is Curry's father-in-law. Ugh, can you imagine?
Curry had a good thing going in Dallas. He just finished the first year of a four-year, $32 million deal, and averaged 12.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range. He was playing with one of the league's brightest young stars (Luke Doncic) and for one of the league's best owners. It was a cushy gig! Now that's all over.
Sure, everyone loves Doc Rivers, but no matter how respected he is, he's still Curry's father-in-law. In every game, every practice, every walkthrough, you know Doc will be hard on him and expect more from him. "Oh, that's the pass you're going to make in that situation? Would you make that pass with my daughter?!?" It's going to be rough.
Spare a thought for Curry tonight. His life is about to get far more complicated.