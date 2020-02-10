The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Serge Ibaka Delivered a Devastating Shot to Blake Griffin's Groin

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Game 4 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers is off to a painful start — at least for Blake Griffin. The Clippers forward was clocked in a very sensitive area by Serge Ibaka during the opening minute.

You’re quite welcome to draw your own conclusions, but it doesn’t look like it was a complete accident.

