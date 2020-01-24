Serena Williams Bounced From Australian Open in Third Round by Wang Qiang
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 23 2020
Serena Williams will not be winning her 40th Grand Slam title this month. Williams is out of the Australian Open after falling to Wang Qiang in the third round Friday down under. The 38-year-old has to be disappointed with her performance as this has traditionally been one of her best events.
Qiang won 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in a long, thrilling match for those in attendance. Williams has won the Australian Open seven times and it felt like she had a really good chance to take this one. After all, her last Grand Slam title came with her singles win at the 2017 Australian Open. But it won't happen this year.
Williams will continue be stuck on 40 overall Grand Slam titles and 23 Grand Slam singles titles. At this point it's worth wonder if Serena can win another. She's reached four Grand Slam finals since that last win in Australia in 2017 and lost all of them in straight-sets.
Women's tennis currently has a really good crop of younger players in the mix right now and Serena clearly isn't as intimidating as she used to be.