Senators' Bobby Ryan Scores Hat Trick In Second Game Back From Alcohol Treatment
By William Pitts | Feb 28 2020
Through the end of February, there have been 62 hat tricks scored in the NHL this season, but none have been as special as this one from last night's game between the Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks.
Senators forward Bobby Ryan spent most of the early part of this season away from the team. After admitting to having a problem with alcoholism, Ryan admitted himself into the NHL/NHLPA's joint assistance program. Last night, in his second game since his return to action, the 32-year-old marked his comeback with a three-goal night, leading the Senators to a 5-2 win. Fans at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre rewarded Ryan with a standing ovation.
For his performance, Ryan was named the "first star" of the game. However, he believes that equal credit should go to his wife, Danielle, who guided him through his personal crisis.
"To have her support and not just have her support as a hockey player, but as a husband and everything it just means a ton," he said after the game.