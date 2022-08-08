Roundup: Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act; Lili Reinhart Doesn't Question 'Riverdale'; Jacob deGrom Dominates
Senate passes climate, tax and health care bill ... More than 1,300 flights cancelled this weekend ... Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin ... Stock futures are flat heading into Monday ... Roger E. Mosley from "Magnum P.I." died at 83 ... "Bullet Train" won the box office ... Lili Reinhart doesn't question "Riverdale" storylines anymore ... Pete Rose dismissed sexual misconduct questions ... Browns reject Kareem Hunt trade request ... Matthew Stafford isn't concerned with his elbow injury ... Selena Gomez wants to be a mom ... Joohyung Kim, 20, wins Wyndham Championship ... The Braves demoted Ian Anderson ... Jacob deGrom was brilliant on Sunday ... Manchester United suffered stunning loss in opener ...
Lizzo braved the Hot Ones gauntlet last week.
Pete Rose was on one on Sunday.
That time Conan O'Brien destroyed his assistant's car.
Social Distortion -- "Story of My Life"