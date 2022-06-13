Roundup: Senators Agree on Gun Control Bill; Max Verstappen Wins in Azerbaijan; Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee
Senate group agrees to outline of new bipartisan gun law ... The Kremlin continues crackdowns on anti-war protesters ... List of Tony Awards nominees and winners ... Stock futures fell heading into Monday ... "Jurassic World: Dominion" dominated the box office ... "Squid Game" creator teases Season 2 ... 2022 Emmy predictions ... Notre Dame stunned to-seeded Tennessee to advance to CWS ... PGA commissioner Jay Monahan addressed LIV Golf ... NFL officials, agents think Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be released ... Michael Kopech leaves game with knee injury ... An elephant trampled a woman to death in India, that was just the beginning ... Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as both Ferrari suffers disaster ... Toby Keith has stomach cancer ...
Eagles receiver Devon Allen set the third fastest 110-meter hurdles time in history on Sunday.
The Yankees crushed the Cubs on Sunday.
Michael Che explains why he stayed at Saturday Night Live.
Julian Taylor Band -- "Friend of the Devil" (Live at SiriusXM)