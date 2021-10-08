Roundup: Senate Votes to Raise Debt Ceiling; Rose McIver Talks 'Ghosts'; Former NBA Players Arrested in Fraud Case
Senate votes to raise debt limit ... Stocks finished higher on Wednesday ... Biden administration releases alarming reports on climate change challenges ... Google, YouTube prohibit ads on videos with climate change misinformation ... Tesla moves headquarters to Texas ... 18 former NBA players arrested in alleged health care scam ... U.S. submarine damaged in South China Sea collision ... Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for children aged five to 11 ... Rose McIver discusses new CBS hit "Ghosts" ... Bobby Flay leaving Food Network ... Kathryn Hahn "WandaVision" spinoff in the works ... DEA investigating WFT trainer ... Astros routed the White Sox in Game 1 ... Rays dominate Red Sox in series opener ... U.S. tops Jamaica in World Cup qualifying ... Twitter discovered Texas A&M's yell practice ...
