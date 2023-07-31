Roundup: Selena Gomez Celebrated With Friends; Max Verstappen Wins Again; Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors
Anti-Hamas protests erupt in Gaza ... Protesters attack French embassy in Niger ... A PAC spent $40 million on Donald Trump's legal bills in 2023 ... Stock futures are up slightly heading into the week ... China's deflation fears deepen ... California faces a crucial test to address homelessness ... Ron DeSantis' campaign keeps facing troubling signs ... "Barbie" hits $775 million globally, "Oppenheimer" tops $400 million ... Selena Gomez celebrated with friends ... Amanda Bynes checked into a mental health facility ... Kanye West's Twitter account reinstated ... Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix and broke another trophy ... Mets say they aren't holding a fire sale ... Danielle Hunter agrees to 1-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings ... Grading the Rangers' trade for Jordan Montgomery ... Sony Michel announced his retirement ...
A look back on the famous 60 Minutes interview with tobacco whistleblower Dr. Jeff Wigand.
Getting to know John Mulaney in seven jokes.
Conan O'Brien described what he wanted his last meal to be.
Nirvana -- "In Bloom"