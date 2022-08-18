Roundup: Selena Gomez Dating Tyga?; LeBron James Signs Extension With Lakers; Dick Vitale is Cancer Free
Ellie Kemper, Zach Cherry to host "The Great American Baking Show" ... Is Angela from "The Rehearsal" an actor ... Buffalo Wild Wings adding pizza ... WWE continues to rake in money ... Mike Pence calls for conservatives to tone down anti-FBI rhetoric ... Chris Mortensen keeps on trucking ... Six USC fraternities cut ties to school after new safety measures announced ... Russian military sites in Crimea keep exploding ... U.K. inflation hits 10 percent ... Stocks closed lower Wednesday after five-day win streak ... Breaking down Emmys frontrunners ... A review of Marvel's "She-Hulk" ... LeBron James, Lakers agree to two-year extension ... Derwin James got a massive new deal ... Aaron Rodgers rips young receivers ... Rangers fired Jon Daniels after 17 years ... Are Selena Gomez and Tyga dating? ... Dick Vitale is cancer free ...
CBS Sports college football preseason All-America team [CBS Sports]
Must-watch NBA matchups for 2022-23 [Yahoo Sports]
Inside the final days of the "Wendy Williams Show" [Hollywood Reporter]
The NBA’s scheduling czar takes us inside how an NBA season schedule comes together [Uproxx]
Breaking down the final moments of Better Call Saul [The Ringer]
LeBron James' plan to join Bronny in free agency crystalizing [The Big Lead]
Hell of a debut for Brett Baty.
The latest trailer for the new Addams Family show on Netflix .
Emma Roberts! Been a while.
Great idea for a video.
Heartbreak High trailer from Netflix.
Led Zeppelin -- "Kashmir"