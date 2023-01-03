Roundup: Bryce Young Declares For Draft, Selena Gomez's New Tattoo; Rutgers Upsets Purdue
Jeremy Renner in "critical but stable condition" after snowplow accident ... Ukrainian attack kills "significant number" of Russian soldiers ... California hit with floods and landslides ... More social media regulation is coming in 2023 ... China's economy faces a long road to recovery ... Tesla came up short of 2022 delivery target ... "Avatar 2" nears $1.5 billion at the box office ... A review of Netflix's "Kaleidoscope" ... Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz got matching tattoos ... Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs declare for draft ... No. 1 Purdue lost to Rutgers ... Jim Harbaugh may be off to the NFL ... Fans flooded Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser ...
Highlights from Rutgers' big upset win over Purdue.
Congratulations to Russell Wilson.
Jamaal Williams just wants to go home and play Pokemon.
Pras -- "Ghetto Superstar"