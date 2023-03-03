Roundup: Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media; Latest From NFL Combine; Jerry Richardson Dies
Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins ... Mike Missanelli accuses bosses of lying about exit from 97.5 The Fanatic ... Really cool feel-good story involving George Springer ... California declares emergency due to snow ... Alex Murdaugh trial goes to jury ... House Ethics Committee opens investigation into George Santos ... Stocks jumped up across the board on Thursday ... Big retailers' sales decline ... Justice Dept. says Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot ... Selena Gomez ends social media hiatus ... Nic Pizzolatto sets western at Amazon ... "Funny Girl" with Lea Michele sets Broadway closing date ... Another Trevor Bauer defamation lawsuit got thrown out ... Rockies got bad news on Brendan Rodgers ... Panthers owner Jerry Richardson died at 86 ... Revenue concerns threaten to split ACC ... Bruins sign David Pastrnak to eight-year extension ... Nolan Smith crushed his combine workout ... Antoine Davis is three points shy of Pete Maravich's scoring record ...
