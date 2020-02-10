The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Security Guard in Poland Sets Dude Holding Flare on Fire with Pepper Spray Blast at Soccer Game

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Śląsk Wrocław and Zagłębie Lubin played in Polish soccer league action this weekend and who really cares about the game when it produced this image of a security guard shooting pepper spray at a fan holding a flare, setting him (briefly) on fire like a man smoking at a gas station.(*)

Video of the fireball begins at the 1:38 mark. If you want more details and enjoy Google translate, this Polish language report has you covered.

Commence photoshopping Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons into the photo.

(*) H/T Martin Lawrence

[Actual H/T @SomeLikeItKrump]