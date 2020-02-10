Security Guard in Poland Sets Dude Holding Flare on Fire with Pepper Spray Blast at Soccer Game
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Śląsk Wrocław and Zagłębie Lubin played in Polish soccer league action this weekend and who really cares about the game when it produced this image of a security guard shooting pepper spray at a fan holding a flare, setting him (briefly) on fire like a man smoking at a gas station.(*)
Video of the fireball begins at the 1:38 mark. If you want more details and enjoy Google translate, this Polish language report has you covered.
Commence photoshopping Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons into the photo.
(*) H/T Martin Lawrence
[Actual H/T @SomeLikeItKrump]