Here's the SEC on CBS Schedule

By Kyle Koster | Sep 01 2020

The SEC intends to play football this fall. CBS intends to broadcast those games. They've filled out more than half the schedule and released the engagements so the public has something to focus on. Here's what they have so far. They'll fill in the rest later.

Saturday, Sept. 26

3:30 PM: MISSISSIPPI STATE at LSU

Saturday, Oct. 3

3:30 PM: TEXAS A&M at ALABAMA

Saturday Oct. 10

3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 17

8:00 PM: GEORGIA at ALABAMA

Saturday, Oct. 24

3:30 PM: SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 31

3:30 PM: LSU at AUBURN

Saturday, Nov. 7

3:30 PM: FLORIDA vs. GEORGIA

Saturday, Nov. 14

6:00 PM: ALABAMA at LSU

Saturday, Nov. 21

3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Nov. 28

3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Dec. 5

3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Dec. 19

TBD: SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

Here's hoping most if not all these games actually happen.