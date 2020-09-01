Here's the SEC on CBS Schedule
By Kyle Koster | Sep 01 2020
The SEC intends to play football this fall. CBS intends to broadcast those games. They've filled out more than half the schedule and released the engagements so the public has something to focus on. Here's what they have so far. They'll fill in the rest later.
Saturday, Sept. 26
3:30 PM: MISSISSIPPI STATE at LSU
Saturday, Oct. 3
3:30 PM: TEXAS A&M at ALABAMA
Saturday Oct. 10
3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK
Saturday, Oct. 17
8:00 PM: GEORGIA at ALABAMA
Saturday, Oct. 24
3:30 PM: SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK
Saturday, Oct. 31
3:30 PM: LSU at AUBURN
Saturday, Nov. 7
3:30 PM: FLORIDA vs. GEORGIA
Saturday, Nov. 14
6:00 PM: ALABAMA at LSU
Saturday, Nov. 21
3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK
Saturday, Nov. 28
3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK
Saturday, Dec. 5
3:30 PM: TBD, SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK
Saturday, Dec. 19
TBD: SEC CHAMPIONSHIP
Here's hoping most if not all these games actually happen.