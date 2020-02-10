SEC Games Have Been So Bad This Year, Ratings Are Down 18 Percent
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
With Auburn regressing after the loss of Cam Newton, Florida struggling again, Georgia laboring through another underwhelming year and Tennessee still floundering, ratings for the SEC on CBS are down 18 percent according to the Birmingham News.
Through seven games, SEC games on CBS have drawn a 3.3 national household rating, which is down 18 percent from this time in 2010. CBS games this year have been decided by an average of 23 points, up from 15 points through seven games in 2010. Only two CBS games in 2011 have been decided by less than three touchdowns.
Fortunately, LSU at Alabama on November 5th should produce boffo ratings. There are rumors emitting out of Vegas that more money may be wagered on the game than last year’s BCS title game. If you’re wondering LSU/Alabama will be up against two Saturday nights from now …
ABC will air either Texas A&M-Oklahoma or Kansas State-Oklahoma State, ESPN2 will have Notre Dame-Wake Forest and ESPN will show Arkansas-South Carolina.
I’m not seven sure any of those games warrant a channel change during LSU/Alabama. [News]