Sebastian Cappelen Takes His Shirt Off to Hit a Shot at the Honda Classic, Is a Legend
By Kyle Koster | Mar 18, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT
The Honda Classic is underway from sunny Palm Beach Gardens. And when the sun's out, so too are the guns.
Here's Sebastian Cappelen, a great Dane, getting extremely comfortable while trying to scramble on No. 11 after his approach shot found shallow water. Not wanting to get his nice golf shirt wet, the former Arkansas Razorback simply popped that bad boy off.
It was beautiful.
Cappelen ended up bogeying the hole, but we'll always have the memories.
Matt Jones rocketed out to a lead by posting a 9-under 61 as conditions are ripe for scoring. And bare torso.