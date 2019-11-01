Seattle Seahawks Taking a Chance on Josh Gordon By Kyle Koster | Nov 01 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed Josh Gordon off waivers in a move that will bolster the receiving corps around Russell Wilson down the stretch. The team was 28th in line, which means 27 other clubs didn't jump at the chance to bring in an extremely talented but notoriously difficult wide receiver.

After suffering a knee injury on Oct. 10, Gordon was placed on injured reserve by the New England Patriots with a distinction that would force them to release him upon a return to health. That day came yesterday.

In six games this season, he hauled in 20 catches for 287 yards and a score. When healthy and motivated Gordon is still a formidable challenge for opposing defenses. Wilson has been playing MVP-caliber ball and has a way of making his weapons look pretty good good when he gets outside the pocket.

Seattle will pay Gordon's remaining salary this year and will conceivably have a leg-up for next year. All in all, it seems like a worthwhile risk.