Sports and Dudes Rocking Very Hard in Seattle
The Seattle Mariners are starting to emit some serious team of destiny vibes. A remarkable seven-run comeback lifted them past the Toronto Blue Jays and into the American League Division Series. It's already been a remarkable summer and early fall in the Pacific Northwest as the team has done something of meaning for the first time since 2001. Unscientifically, it's been awhile since a team in any sport has harnessed vibes this immaculate. An example:
Beautiful stuff. The guy who comes skipping in at the end with pride and purpose is impossible not to enjoy. Dudes are always looking for an excuse to rock and a winning baseball team that's just beginning to truly inspire belief is a wonderful muse.