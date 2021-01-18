Sean Payton Stole That Trick Play Touchdown From the Bears Who Used It Against the Saints Last Week
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 17, 2021, 8:21 PM EST
James Winston threw a touchdown pass on a trick play that completely fooled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston hit a wide, wide, WIDE open Tre'Quan Smith after Carlton Davis got completely lost on the play. It was a very nice play. The most interesting thing about it is that Sean Payton stole the play from the Chicago Bears who used the play against the Saints last week in the Wild Card round.
That's just good coaching. The Bears should have scored on that play, but Javon Wims dropped the pass from Mitchell Trubisky. Still, even Payton couldn't have imagined Smith getting this open. And congratulations to Jameis Winston, who came in cold and threw a good pass. This was his first postseason touchdown pass.
A little blown coverage never hurts.