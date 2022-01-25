With Sean Payton Gone, the Saints Need to Blow it All Up
Sean Payton announced he's stepping away from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, setting off a firestorm of activity wondering what the franchise does next. The solution is simple: the Saints need to blow it all up and start a rebuild immediately.
The Saints enter the 2022 offseason without a head coach or a long-term solution at quarterback. They are also projected to be $71.6 million over the salary cap. So yeah, they're absolutely screwed. What New Orleans does have is a number of tradable veteran players who could net solid returns to help jumpstart a rebuild.
Guys like Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport and Demario Davis could all be traded for draft picks. Those picks would come with cap hits of course but, as the Saints showed last offseason, there are ways to manipulate the cap to lessen those issues. They should load up on as many picks as they can in the 2022 and 2023 NFL drafts and scout like crazy.
There is no option here, the Saints have to start a sell-off of their stars to hit the reset button. The roster was on borrowed time for a while, Taysom Hill hasn't shown he's the answer at quarterback and they don't have the available cap space to land a Russell Wilson or an Aaron Rodgers. there is no path forward for the current roster.
It's time to blow it up and begin a multi-year rebuild with a new head coach and a new vision.