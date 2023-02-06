Sean Payton Won't Tolerate Russell Wilson's Personal Coach
Sean Payton talked to the media during his first day in the Denver Broncos' facility on Monday. The Super Bowl-winning head coach was asked about Russell Wilson's personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, being in the team's facility during the 2022 season. Payton shut down such activities saying, "That's not gonna take place here."
Here are his comments:
Payton made it clear that Denver's staff and players will be in the team's facility and that will be it. No outside influences allowed. Plenty of NFL quarterbacks have personal coaches, but their access to the team facility vary by situation.
Wilson and Heaps made headlines in 2022 for the special treatment the relationship received from the Broncos. Heaps was a former sports talk radio host in Seattle who gave up his gig last summer to join Wilson in Denver. That move came before the nine-time Pro Bowler at really gotten a chance to work with Denver quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.
The move reportedly caused friction in the building and Payton is shutting that down as soon as possible.