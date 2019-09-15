Sean Payton Extension Means Security With Eventual Drew Brees Replacement By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 15 2019

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a five-year extension, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports:

Scoopage: Saints and Sean Payton have agreed on a new 5-year extension. #breakingnews Payton loves the city, city loves him. He’s w them for half a decade @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2019

Payton has been head coach of the Saints since 2006 (except for 2012 when he was suspended for a full season for Bountygate) and has a record of 119-74 in the regular season and a Super Bowl title.

Two big implications here: Payton will likely have job security with whomever replaces Drew Brees, whenever he replaces him. Brees is 40 and still looks great, but making it to 45 is a tall order.

Second, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have long been rumored as suitors for Payton’s services, and this puts a kibosh on that at least for the time being. Lincoln Riley will be the name firmly in their crosshairs now.

While you can never say never if trade compensation gets high enough, it sure looks like Payton will be on the Saints’ sidelines for the foreseeable future.