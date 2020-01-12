Sean Payton Expects to See Drew Brees Back on Field in 2020
By William Pitts | Jan 12 2020
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still has to be smarting from suffering a playoff loss under heartbreaking circumstances for the third year in a row. However, as he turns 41 this month and heads into unrestricted free agency, odds are that he isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats just yet. He even said so himself.
"I know I can still play,” he told WWL radio. “And if I really wanted to, I could probably play for another 3 or 4 years.”
His head coach, Sean Payton, believes so too, and said as much on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown. When asked if he could see Brees calling games as a color analyst in 2020, Payton replied, “No, I see him on our field this upcoming season.”
Not that networks haven't made plans for the aftermath. As they did with Peyton Manning in the wake of his own retirement after Super Bowl 50, at least one NFL television partner has already tried to swoop in and claim Brees' potential broadcasting rights for themselves, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.