Slo-Mo Video of Sean Murphy-Bunting's Arm Injury Is Gruesome
Sean Murphy-Bunting is currently dealing with a nasty injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback suffered a right arm injury in the first quarter of his team's Thursday night opener against the Dallas Cowboys. And boy did it look brutal.
The injury came on a play where Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb beat Murphy-Bunting for a touchdown. As the 24-year-old corner attempted to reach in and punch the ball out, teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. flew in to lay a hit on Lamb and pinched Murphy-Bunting's arm. I'm not a doctor but the result was ugly.
Video of the incident is below, but be warned, it's pretty nasty:
And here's what it looked like after:
Yikes.
Murphy-Bunting immediately went to the locker room and has been ruled out for the game. We'll update you if we hear anything more.