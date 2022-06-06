Sean McVay Had a Lombardi Trophy Wedding Cake
Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn got married over the weekend in Beverley Hills. It was a decidedly L.A. affair as McVay took a bite out of a cake that looked like the Lombardi trophy and then joined the band on stage for a version of 'California Love.'
As you can see, McVay even did a wardrobe change where at some point during the evening he switched from a black to a white jacket. It's that kind of in-game adjustment that makes McVay so dangerous both on the field and the dance floor. NFL Network's Peter Schrager mentioned the outfit change in his recap on Good Morning Football this morning, adding that McVay knew all of the words to 'California Love.'
Schrager co-hosted a podcast with McVay this year for The Ringer, proving that podcasting is a great way to get a wedding invite.