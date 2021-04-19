Sean McVay and the Rams Rented a Massive Malibu Beach House to Draft From
The 2021 NFL Draft is nine days away. There has been much discussion about the top quarterbacks projected to go very early in the first round and who might trade up to get them. It has been a fairly standard draft season of rumors and analysis.
One team that has not been discussed at all is the Los Angeles Rams. That's because they do not have a first-round pick again this season. In fact, they only have six picks in the entire draft. This fact did not stop management from getting a massive beach house in Malibu that will double as Sean McVay's war room.
Pretty sick for a team that won't be on the clock until the No. 57 overall pick. A sweet pad for McVay to sit back and watch as other teams make their picks.
That sounded tongue-in-cheek, and it was, but I mean why not, right? Everyone on the Rams draft team could be in separate rooms of the house and not miss a beat if they have Zoom going. No need to be in a tiny room with four walls and a bunch of computers like the good old days.
McVay has the one-up on Kliff Kingsbury for now.