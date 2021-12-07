Sean McDermott Sounds Sick of the Bill Belichick Praise
The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills in an incredibly unique game on Monday night. With cold temperatures and wind swirling, kicking, passing and even shotgun snaps were adventures. So Bill Belichick and the Patriots ran the ball. Almost exclusively. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball only three times.
On the other sideline, Bills coach Sean McDermott was a bit more adventurous, opting to have rocket-armed Josh Allen attempt 30 passes in the elements. In the end, the Patriots ended up out-gaining the Bills, 241 yards to 230 yards and, more importantly, outscoring Buffalo at home, 14-10.
Between the result and the fact that the Bills' only touchdown came off a freakish special teams turnover that gave the ball to the Bills on the New England 14, it's not a bold claim to say that Belichick won the coaching matchup. Though some have gone a tad far with the hyperbole by comparing him to various other characters.
One person not bowing down at the alter of Belichick today is McDermott, who did not fully appreciate the coaching genius that was on display on Monday.
"Let's not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one." McDermott then pointed out all the reasons the Bills lost, which sound like examples of coaching failures on his part. That's one way to do it.