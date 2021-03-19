Sean Hannity Getting Caught Vaping During a Commercial Break is a Mood
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 18, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT
Sean Hannity appeared to be caught smoking a vape pen during his show on Thursday night. Coming out of a break Hannity had a vape pen in his mouth while he was looking down at some papers or a device and someone had to literally call his name to get his attention. Hannity looked to the side, realized what was happening and quickly grabbed the pen.
Hannity then looked back to the side to confirm that he was caught, adjusted his ear piece and addressed the camera with a simple and quite hilarious, "uh oh." His glasses remained askew as he broke into the next segment, still audibly flustered. Here's the full clip.