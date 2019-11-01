Sean Doolittle Opts Out of White House Visit With the Nationals By Ryan Phillips | Nov 01 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

Sean Doolittle will not be joining his Washington Nationals teammates when they are hosted at the White House on Monday. The man who closed out Game 7 of the World Series is opting out of showing up after long being active on social issues that don't align with the current occupant of the White House.

NEW: Not all the Nats will visit the White House on Monday. Pitcher @whatwouldDOOdo, active on social issues including Syrian refugees and LGBT rights, tells @dougherty_jesse that he does not plan to attend. Story updated: https://t.co/MRXcQycFex — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) November 1, 2019

Last year the Boston Red Sox left it up to players to decide whether or not they wanted to attend the White House visit. All of the team's minority players opted out in a protest against Donald Trump. Doolittle is the first name we know from the Nationals who won't be attending.

Doolittle is incredibly active on social media and has been outspoken on numerous social issues -- like LGBT rights, allowing Syrian refugees into the country and more. It's not shocking that he would opt out of a visit to the White House.

I'm pretty sure Doolittle will be fine skipping it, he's been busy with other stuff: