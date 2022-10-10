Seahawks Punter Michael Dickson Ran the Worst Punt Fake Ever
Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks had only punted 14 times this season. After not punting once last week, Dickson finally saw some action against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He attempted to make the most of his opportunity and it went horribly.
Facing fourth and 9 from his own 21 Dickson appeared to call his own number. As you can see, he ran the ball to the right and fumbled as soon as he was tackled.
This is a very unlikely place for Pete Carroll to OK a fake punt, especially one where the punter runs the ball, even if he is a 6-foot-2 Australian. After the game Carroll confirmed that was not what was supposed to happen. Maybe next time.