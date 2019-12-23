Seattle Seahawks 'Optimistic' They'll Bring Back Marshawn Lynch
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23 2019
Marshawn Lynch may return to the Seattle Seahawks in time for the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Lynch is set to meet with team today and it seems likely he will be on the roster by the end of the week. Lynch last played for the Raiders on October 14, 2018.
Lynch spent the better part of six seasons in Seattle where he rushed for more than 1,200 yards four times and led the NFL in touchdowns twice. He has sometimes appeared on the team's sideline in the years since his departure with people wondering if he would return, but until now, there never appeared to be any serious interest from Seattle.
The Seahawks are looking at Lynch now that they lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise for the season. The Seahawks are also talking with former back Robert Turbin. Seattle dropped from the 1st to 4th seed in the NFC playoffs on Sunday.