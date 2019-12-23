Seattle Seahawks 'Optimistic' They'll Bring Back Marshawn Lynch By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23 2019 Marshawn Lynch on the sideline during a Seahawks playoff game. | Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch may return to the Seattle Seahawks in time for the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Lynch is set to meet with team today and it seems likely he will be on the roster by the end of the week. Lynch last played for the Raiders on October 14, 2018.

Adding on to earlier NFL Network report, Marshawn Lynch is scheduled to meet today with Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll and take a physical, per source.



“Both sides are optimistic he is back wearing 24”, per source. And that would mean Lynch and Seahawks vs. 49ers for NFC West title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Lynch spent the better part of six seasons in Seattle where he rushed for more than 1,200 yards four times and led the NFL in touchdowns twice. He has sometimes appeared on the team's sideline in the years since his departure with people wondering if he would return, but until now, there never appeared to be any serious interest from Seattle.

The Seahawks are looking at Lynch now that they lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise for the season. The Seahawks are also talking with former back Robert Turbin. Seattle dropped from the 1st to 4th seed in the NFC playoffs on Sunday.