Seattle Seahawks Sign Marshawn Lynch By Liam McKeone | Dec 23 2019 Marshawn Lynch | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After losing all three of their running backs in the span of the last month, the Seattle Seahawks have gone out and acquired some reinforcements in the shape of an old friend. After reports early today that the team was optimistic they'd bring him back, Marshawn Lynch is officially a Seahawk again. His agent tweeted out this picture of his contract on Monday evening:

His deal is only for the final week of the regular season and the playoffs, according to Adam Schefter.

New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only - the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

Lynch was most recently with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He played six games and rushed for 376 yards. His last full season with Oakland, he ran for 781 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Lynch didn't look much like himself when we last saw him on the field, but it's possible taking the first 16 weeks of the season off gave him some fresh legs.

Beastmode is back. It'll be fascinating to see how his second unofficial unretirement unfolds as the playoff run begins.