Refs Didn't Notice Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor Running Off Sideline to Block After Interception
The Seattle Seahawks pulled out all the stops while trying dispatch the Las Vegas Raiders in an attempt to secure a surprising playoff spot, including having players run onto the field from the sidelines for some inappropriate participation. Watch below as linebacker Darrell Taylor rushed from a position of observing to in-between the hashmarks after a Quandre Diggs interception. A bold move that went unnoticed by officials and had no impact on the play or the eventual outcome as Josh Jacobs raced a million yards to paydirt in overtime.
I don't even know how to get access to the All-22 so the following theory is open to be proven wrong. But what I'd guess happened here is that Taylor believed Diggs was down by contact and couldn't wait to rush into the end zone to join one of those posed turnover pictures defenses have come to love in recent years.
Some scholars are also suggesting Seattle only had 10 defenders on the play. Just a lot going on.