Seahawks Fan Throws Snowball at Bears Players
The Seattle Seahawks dropped a home game to the Chicago Bears 25-24 on Sunday in the middle of a snowstorm. Chicago scored a touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the game and was successful on a two-point conversion to secure the win. Seahawks fans were not pleased with the result as their team led 24-14 heading into the final quarter. One of those fans took things a bit too far.
The fan launched a snowball in the direction of the Bears players as they kneeled down to run out the clock. Instead of hitting a Chicago player, the icy projectile nearly struck Seahawks linebacker Benson Mayowa.
Check it out:
First off, that fan has an incredible arm. The fact that it got that close is remarkable. Now the NFL needs to identify them and make sure they're banned for life. Completely unacceptable behavior from whoever threw that.