Seahawks Stadium Covered in Snow Hours Before Bears Game [UPDATE: It's a Snow Game]
By Stephen Douglas
The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Chicago Bears and there's going to be snow. Lots of beautiful snow. FOX NFL Sunday showed the scene a few hours ahead of the 4pm kickoff with trucks and tractors plowing the field.
The city of Seattle was digging out this morning after the area was hit with two to five inches overnight. A few more inches are expected throughout the day on Sunday, but it looks like it may taper off by game time, which is a shame.
Between the snow and the freezing temperatures, it should be quite a site. You really do love to see it.
UPDATE: Snow was still falling as the teams kicked off this afternoon. It's a real beaut.