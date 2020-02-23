Scotty Pippen Jr. Misses Two Free Throws to Set Up Georgia Buzzer-Beater From the Logo
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22 2020
According to the ESPN description of this highlight on ESPN.com, "Georgia shocks Vandy on Crump's prayer at the buzzer." What actually happened is that Georgia (14-13) defeated Vanderbilt (9-18) on a buzzer-beater by Tylee Crump which was set up by two missed free throws by Scottie Pippen Jr.
Pippen Jr. is a freshman averaging 10 points a game and shooting 72% from the free throw line this season. You have to wonder if someone from Georgia walked up to him and told him the mailman doesn't deliver on Sunday. Who could possibly make free throws when they thought they had lost an entire day.