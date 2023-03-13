Scottie Scheffler's Grandmother Kicks Ass
Scottie Scheffler won The PLAYERS Championship this weekend, running away with the tournament as he birdied five consecutive holes (8, 9, 10, 11, 12) and took all the drama out of the Sunday broadcast (unless you were watching Taylor Montgomery's round). Even more impressive than Scheffler's final round was his grandmother Mary's as she walked all 18 holes with her grandson. As well as the previous 54.
Walking 72 holes in four days is no small feat for many people, but for an 88-year old grandma, that's just badass. What an awesome thing to experience for both grandmother and grandson. Not only is he one of the top players in the world. Not only is his grandmother around to see it. But she's right there to watch it in person.