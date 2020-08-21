Scottie Scheffler Birdied 12 of His Final 17 Holes Today
By Kyle Koster | Aug 21 2020
Scottie Scheffler had some work to do this morning at the Northern Trust in order to make the cut and keep his hopes of advancing in the FedEx Playoffs alive after shooting a one-under 70 Thursday. He did that work, and much more, en route to a blistering 59. It is only the 12th sub-60 round in PGA history, half of which have come since 2016, and one off the record 58 shot by Jim Furyk — which he narrowly missed when a 22-foot birdie attempt on 17 slipped by.
The journey to immortality actually began in a pedestrian way for Scheffler, with a par on No. 1. Undeterred, he birdied No. 2, 4-7, 9-11, 14-16, and 18. The 24-year-old former Texas Longhorn has yet to win on the Tour but he's shown a propensity to go low this year and is hot on the heels of a fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship.
Scheffler found the green on 16 of 18 attempts and needed only 23 putts to post his score. The outburst has him atop the leaderboard and the golf world buzzing.
One would guess you couldn't birdie 12 of 17 holes on a minigolf course. And actually that sounds like a fun challenge to springboard into a weekend.