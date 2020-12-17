Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for COVID-19, Taking Hiatus From ESPN
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EST
Scott Van Pelt took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he wouldn't be on his show for a while due to a positive COVID-19 test. Van Pelt says he doesn't have a fever and feels fine, but he can't smell or taste anything, which tipped him of that he needed a test.
Van Pelt hosts SportsCenter with SVP on weeknights from Washington D.C. and is often attached to ESPN's coverage of big events like the Masters and college basketball. He's a huge presence at the network so his absence is a big deal. He's probably the highest-profile ESPN employee to announce a positive COVID test.
Here's hoping he gets better and is back on the air soon.
UDPATE: The hits just keep on coming for the Van Pelt family as Otis the Dog tore his ACL this week:
We wish him a speedy recovery as well.