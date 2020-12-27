Scott Van Pelt Returning to SportsCenter Tonight
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 27, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
Scott Van Pelt will return to his regular role hosting the midnight SportsCenter on ESPN on Sunday night after football. Van Pelt has been out since announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17th. Van Pelt announced his return in a tweet where he said that he had tested negative, but still could not smell or taste.
Hopefully, those will be the only lasting side effects for SVP. Fans of ESPN's flagship highlight show, swearing and bad beats in general will be pleased to learn they don't have to spend the rest of the holiday season without their favorite anchor.